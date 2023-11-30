The Sam Altman imbroglio is a blessing in disguise

The uproar over the sacking of Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI and his subsequent return to the same role has raised many questions about the future of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Now that the dust has settled, and Altman is not only back but well and truly in charge with a newly anointed board of his choice, one must wonder if the race to develop AI by Big Tech needs to take a pause. To take a step back as it were, and look more carefully at the potential of a scientific development that may well change the course of human history.

One must first recap the Altman episode. It seems the non-profit board of OpenAI suddenly decided to remove the CEO on grounds of lack of adequate communication. Initially, this seemed a puzzling reason, but reports later emanating from the San Francisco -based company indicated that some developments in the field of artificial general intelligence (AGI) may have been of concern to the board members.

Even so, it was an abrupt and arbitrary move especially as key investors such as Microsoft had no inkling of the plan. It must be noted that OpenAI has a unique governance model with the board of the original non-profit venture having control of the profit arm that has nearly 50 per cent shareholding by Microsoft. The outcome of the sudden decision to remove the CEO was Microsoft offering to bring Altman on board and create a new AI research team while OpenAI went ahead to appoint two CEOs in succession. The final incumbent was co-founder of Twitch, Emmett Shear who vowed to investigate the reasons for Altman’s sacking. Developments then moved rapidly as most of the company’s 770 employees declared their intent to depart en masse to Microsoft. At the end of the five-day drama, Altman was reinstated as CEO and three new board members were brought in including former Federal Reserve chief, Larry Summers.

The back story of this bizarre incident seems to be the development of a new AI model called — in proper science fiction style — Q* (Q star). One of its startling capabilities has reportedly been to solve basic mathematical problems, a feat so far not achieved by any other AI model. There is no official confirmation of this development from OpenAI, barring many stories circulating on the Internet. Yet it is clear from some of the technical explanations in online tech magazines that there has been previous research on what is known as ‘Q learning’.