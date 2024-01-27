The seven-mile serenity

Like Modi relaxing in the Lakshadweep, I discovered my own retreat tucked away in the Satkosia gorge, among the meandering waterways of the Mahanadi River. The river is deceptively silent as it carves its way through the hills at Barmul in the Angul district of Odisha. Trees grow right to the edge of the fathomless gorge on both banks, except where we spot the occasional crocodile basking on the sands in the afternoon sun. Sunlight can hardly pierce the air to reach the ground. Sitting on the bank, I never tire of the muddy waves fondling the shoreline. The mighty River Mahanadi looks docile as it flows through a narrow channel between the hills, which it has carved out to form the stunning gorge. It’s named Satkosia because of its length of seven miles, i.e., more than 11 kilometres. But in the rainy season, our guide tells us, floods push the water level up to the top of the hill. The force of the current is so strong that it sweeps away everything in its path, from tree trunks to animals like leopards,

deer, rabbits, foxes, monkeys, and even a few elephants!