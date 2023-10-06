The shop of love 

The keys to the shop are with the next generation of the Muslim family. The family has kept the keys in its safe custody and has given clear-cut instructions to its children in this regard, which read: The shop belongs to the friend of the great-grandfather of the family. He is no more, but his grandchildren live in India. Only they have the right to unlock the shop. This shop belongs to them. So, if anyone from their family comes to Pakistan, hand over the keys to him or her. Always keep in mind that no one else should open the door of the shop. If anyone attempts it, it will amount to a breach of promise.