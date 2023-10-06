The shop of love 

Human love is unfathomable. It transcends all barriers and often manifests itself in the form of care, deep affection, and warmth. Recently, I came across a moving love story as I was scrolling through my Facebook page. The post, which was from a neighbouring country, triggered my interest. The tale was so gripping, I could not stop until I finished it.
It was an emotional tale of the partition. A Hindu shopkeeper had to leave his native place and move to India. He locked his shop and handed over its keys to his friend.
Tears rolled down the eyes of his Muslim friend. He never expected that one day his friend would have to leave his house and shop.
Before the Hindu shopkeeper left his village, he extracted a promise from his friend: “Do not allow anyone to unlock the shop.” “Only you will unlock the
shop,” came the prompt assurance from
his friend.
Many years have passed since both friends shuffled off the mortal coil. But the shop is still locked.
The keys to the shop are with the next generation of the Muslim family. The family has kept the keys in its safe custody and has given clear-cut instructions to its children in this regard, which read: The shop belongs to the friend of the great-grandfather of the family. He is no more, but his grandchildren live in India. Only they have the right to unlock the shop. This shop belongs to them. So, if anyone from their family comes to Pakistan, hand over the keys to him or her. Always keep in mind that no one else should open the door of the shop. If anyone attempts it, it will amount to a breach of promise.
What an amazing tale of love! At every time in history, such acts of selfless love are what mark the triumph of humanity against all odds. Human love surmounts the barriers of religion and region. Like a butterfly, it flits from one region to another and sits atop the minarets of all religious structures.
In the present bad times and climes, this unparalleled love story holds out a message: the time has come to open more and more franchisees of shops of love. If not, then at least walk in and imbibe a lesson or two. If that indeed happens, humans will touch the acme of humanity.