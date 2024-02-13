The silver lining of Indonesia’s big economic miss

The country is feted as the next big thing in global commerce, a reputation that has clung to it in good times and bad. Now that investors have soured on China, the projection looks more credible than in the past. Deutsche Bank AG described Indonesia as a rising economic powerhouse. Measured against the wreckage of the Suharto era that ended in financial collapse and sectarian warfare in the late 1990s, Indonesia has made enormous strides. With vast resources and a young population, sometimes all the nation seems to need is the ability to get out of its own way. Layers of bureaucracy often appear to battle each other. Decision making can be opaque. Corruption, which reached epic levels under Suharto, is far from eradicated.