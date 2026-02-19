Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The slow drift of democracy

The slow drift of democracy

Once you have seen it from inside, you recognise its patterns everywhere.
Ameer Shahul
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 20:32 IST
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 20:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us