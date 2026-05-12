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The snare of greed

The snare of greed

Erich Fromm was spot on when he said, “Greed is a bottomless pit which exhausts the person in an endless effort to satisfy the need without ever reaching satisfaction.”
S Radha Prathi
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:53 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:53 IST
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