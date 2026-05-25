Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The soldier as political branding

The soldier as political branding

The military is the nation’s sword arm. Its strength lies not merely in its weaponry, but in its institutional distance from political and partisan opportunism.
Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh (retd)
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 18:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Armed ForcesOpinionIn PerspectiveSoldier

Follow us on :

Follow Us