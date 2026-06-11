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The soul of cooking

The soul of cooking

The kitchen was, therefore, a prohibited territory, and any intrusion was fraught with risk.
Habeeb Ahamed
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 23:14 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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