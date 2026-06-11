The soul of cooking

<p>Necessity is the mother of all inventions. My transition from nincompoop to, though not a perfect cook, at least one capable of cooking enough to eat and survive is a journey shaped by the possessiveness of my wife.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Except for boiling milk and making tea when my wife was away, I was a complete nitwit in the kitchen. I dared not enter it for fear of provoking her wrath. The kitchen was, therefore, a prohibited territory, and any intrusion was fraught with risk. If I erred, pacifying an agitated wife became an exhaustive marathon. Such was her possessiveness. She never allowed anyone to wield authority over her domain.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In 2016, she underwent a hysterectomy, and the biopsy revealed uterine cancer. After being discharged from hospital, she was restricted from having regular meals, so I prepared semolina porridge for her. She relished it without a grumble. I thought she had finally acquiesced to my preparation and my entry into her domain. But that passivity did not sit well with her, and she would often weep. Perhaps my breakthrough into her territory came only because of her frailty.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thereafter, I cooked under her aegis. Whenever she underwent chemotherapy or radiation, her younger sister would prepare the food. This continued for quite some time. Then came the dawn of April 10, 2021, filled with grief and gloom. The doctors had given up, and medication had failed to hold her back. She succumbed to the disease.</p>.All the tea on the giant milkweed.<p class="bodytext">The setback left everyone in a shambles, and I was its principal victim. Measuring the depth of my misery and the reality that lay ahead, I resolved to carry on by myself. The onus was on me to survive as well as keep myself busy while gathering the scattered bits of tranquility. One such avenue was my enthusiasm for cooking, forged on the anvil of endurance.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Having eaten the tasty, good and wholesome food prepared by my wife for years, it was hard to relish food from outside. My immediate instinct was to jump into the meadow of cooking and continue the legacy she had left behind.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I had to start from scratch. The initial trial-and-error attempts proved disastrous, several times. It is often said that too many cooks spoil the broth. Time and again, I have proved that I can do it single-handedly. With the passage of time, I found my rhythm, and I remain immensely indebted to my younger sister, Khushtar. Though she lives in Salem, I cannot forget her timely help in mending, educating, and clarifying my doubts — her guidance has brought me to where I stand today. </p>.Desi liquors in high spirits: India’s indigenous brews are raising the bar.<p class="bodytext">The belief that food cooked by a wife, or by loved ones, tastes better goes beyond spices and ingredients. It is a heartwarming phenomenon, one that finds support even in scientific studies. It is frequently described as a ‘labour of love’ or ‘cooking from the heart’, representing care, comfort and dedication rather than mere culinary skill.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A recipe is just words. The soul comes from the cook.Otherwise, why does this quandary persist even when the same ingredients, vessels, spices and methods of preparation are used? Yes, it is that ‘magical touch’, that mesmeric aura, which makes all the difference. And that is what is lost to oblivion.</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>