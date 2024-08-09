The spiritual connect of sports

Playing hard and fair involves training and practice, knowing that irrespective of the results of a match, it must be played within the rules. Self-discipline involves restraint, perseverance, and having goals. It teaches you to take the blow of defeat on your chin and motivate yourself to do better the next time. It makes you enjoy the better performance of your opponent and man enough to congratulate them. Each of these are virtues that will make you a better person and help you face the vicissitudes of life bravely. Mike Brearley, arguably the most astute captain the game has seen, says it best: 'Examining the topic of the 'spirit of cricket' is one route into wider questions about honesty, transparency and generosity; about deviousness, trickiness and cheating.'