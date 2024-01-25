The spiritual meaning of anxiety

Whether it manifests as a chronic feeling of dread, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), or panic attacks, anxiety is not an uncommon condition today. While most view anxiety strictly as a medical condition, very few explore the spiritual causes of the malaise. According to noted psychoanalyst Carl Jung, anxiety is a call towards awakening and breaking free from the trap of blind conformity. It’s a golden opportunity to make lifestyle changes, discover your authentic self and soul purpose, let go of habits and belief systems that no longer serve you, and take ownership of your life.
Most therapeutic approaches delve into childhood traumas, attempting to “resolve” them to cure an adult individual. However, according to Carl Jung, the past doesn’t hold the key to recovery, even if it may well be
the cause.
The answer may lie in the here and now. Anxiety is a sign that the life you are leading now and the path you are on are not in alignment with who you are and what you are meant to do.
It’s an indication that you aren’t adjusting well to a society that attempts to fit square pegs into round holes.
Irrespective of the family, community, and country we are born into, we mustn’t forget that we are inter-dimensional beings temporarily having a 3-D experience. Most of us blindly follow the herd and are seldom brought up to be free or independent thinkers.
By default, one learns to accept customs, rituals, and traditions as our true identity. In hardcore traditional families where there is little room for freewill, there is a lack of healing, and intergenerational trauma often gets passed down generations as freewill.
This continues until one of us breaks the pattern, perhaps by inadvertently becoming the family black sheep.
Anxiety is not a signal to withdraw from life, as it often compels us to do. Instead, it is a chance to heal so that you don’t pass on intergenerational trauma to future generations. It is a sign to stop sitting on the sidelines of life and immerse oneself wholly in life experience.
It’s a stringent warning to stop treading the path of blind conformity and do what works for you. Indeed, it’s a wakeup call to give birth to a brand new world.