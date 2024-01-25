The spiritual meaning of anxiety

Whether it manifests as a chronic feeling of dread, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), or panic attacks, anxiety is not an uncommon condition today. While most view anxiety strictly as a medical condition, very few explore the spiritual causes of the malaise. According to noted psychoanalyst Carl Jung, anxiety is a call towards awakening and breaking free from the trap of blind conformity. It’s a golden opportunity to make lifestyle changes, discover your authentic self and soul purpose, let go of habits and belief systems that no longer serve you, and take ownership of your life.