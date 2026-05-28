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The Stoic antidote to an age of excess

The Stoic antidote to an age of excess

The workplaces that welcomed their clientele with a smile and anticipation are full of individuals lost in their systems and devices and barely have time for a weary nod.
Sudha Devi Nayak
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 20:36 IST
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