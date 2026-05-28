The Stoic antidote to an age of excess

<p>In times defined by excesses and exhibitionism, glitz and glamour, technology and commerce come together to indulge every desire and caprice with abundant choice. Our homes are full of gadgets that are meant to ease the drudgery of daily living but ironically leave little time for ourselves, let alone others. The workplaces that welcomed their clientele with a smile and anticipation are full of individuals lost in their systems and devices and barely have time for a weary nod. A sense of ennui, emotional lethargy and a pervasive sense of lack when we have it all.</p>.<p>In such a situation we turn for a refreshing change to the age of the Stoics, the ancient Greek and Roman philosophers and the virtues they preached. Stoicism is the ancient Hellenistic philosophy that offers lessons in self-mastery and resilience. It teaches that while you cannot control events that happen to you, you have absolute control over your judgment and responses. Stoicism is a movement towards life reduced to essentials, stripped of redundancies. </p><p>It is a highly evolved mind that understands that it is better to need less than to want to have more. We need homes, not mansions; we need uncluttered drawing rooms with gleaming surfaces without expensive artefacts. We need the green outdoors, not manicured gardens with keep-off-the-grass signs.</p>.Challenge yourself with a vow.<p>For the Stoic philosophers, virtue is sufficient for happiness. Thus, a sage would be emotionally resilient to misfortune and would therefore be considered truly free. Diogenes, the Greek Stoic philosopher who gave rise to the school of cynicism, emphasised rejection of superficial desires of power, possession and even reputation in favour of a life of honesty, freedom and asceticism. True freedom comes not from ruling over others but from needing nothing at all. He challenged societal norms by living in a barrel and wandering in public spaces with a lighted lantern and proclaimed himself “a citizen of the world”. </p><p>In a memorable encounter with Alexander the Great, who asked him what he could give him, Diogenes’ terse reply was, “Yes, stand a little out of my sun.” Alexander, marvelling at him, famously told his courtiers, ‘But verily if I were not Alexander, I would be Diogenes.’ While it is not necessary to become ascetics, let there be moderation in our hectic lifestyles, a stepping back that can make us happier.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>