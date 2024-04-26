The story of an ‘Urban Naxal’

…I had wanted to meet Sudha since at least three years before she was incarcerated, when I led a European Union and UK government Economic and Social Science Research Council funded project that exposed the underside of economic growth in India. Our team had shown how the rich business elites of India were able to buy manor houses in the English countryside because of the huge profits they made employing armies of cheap, vulnerable and undocumented workers who were given no contracts, let alone medical insurance or pensions. They were paid less than the minimum wage, worked overtime in a hazardous environment, and could be fired on the spot. More than 90 per cent of India’s workforce was employed under such treacherous conditions. One of the only ways to make positive change for these precarious workers was by uniting and mobilising them to demand better pay, terms and conditions of work. But the majority of trade unions in India – or for that matter the world – only catered for a small minority of permanent, privileged workers with formal contracts. There was almost nobody fighting on behalf of the mass of India’s precariously employed contract workers. Almost nobody, with the exception of Sudha Bharadwaj.