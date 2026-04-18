<p>‘What are you thinking about Mina?’ asked my husband, seeing me lost in contemplation. “Oh, it’s a kaleidoscope of thoughts,” I replied. “From the Strait of Hormuz situation, to nari shakti, the elections, and the IPL…”</p>.<p>“The Hormuz matter is paradoxical indeed,” replied my husband. “By the looks of it, things seem both crude and refined; also, an open and shut case. But the reality is a stark and volatile state of affairs.”</p>.<p>“Exactly!” I continued. “It’s a global disaster. Out of control. Chaotic. Oil and gas supply chains are in a tangle; prices are going up; diplomacy is going under. World trade is in deep waters, with none to navigate us out of this horror.”</p>.10 Indian vessels safely crossed Strait of Hormuz, MEA says in touch with Iran for 'safe exit of our ships'.<p>“They’re all at sea, actually,” quipped Anand. “Sadly, yes,” I replied.</p>.<p>“Ships are badly stuck. Crews and commerce hunkered down. No one knows who holds the trump cards, if indeed there are any.</p>.<p>No solution in sight. No Solomon to the rescue. This crisis should have been resolved ages back if all concerned had stuck to the straight and narrow path.”</p>.<p>“That’s ironical, Mina!” exclaimed Anand. “Hormuz is a strait – narrow, indeed. Quite Biblical.”</p>.<p>“The virtuous path seems to be in cold storage nowadays,” I replied. “Look at the women’s reservation issue. One would think that all political parties would field the one-third quota of women candidates, right now, spontaneously. Without waiting for a law to compel them.”</p>.<p>“Wow! That would be something,” said Anand. “In fact, the current elections should have necessitated the change. But then, I can’t see any party taking up the cause. All talk, all from the same flock.”</p>.<p>“Yes,” I went on, “we have to acknowledge the limitations thereto. But there is always hope that women shatter this glass ceiling too. They did it in cricket. India won the ICC Women’s World Cup last year.”</p>.<p>“Certainly they did, Mina. That’s nari shakti for you. And, when women consistently take the field in politics, run for Parliament, and break boundaries, then…”</p>.<p>“…the cup runneth over,” I interjected.</p>.<p>“Definitely. It would be another IPL in the making – the ‘Indian Power-Women’s League’,” continued my husband.</p>.<p>“That’s an ‘IPL’ worth watching,” I replied. “More interesting than the one on show now. As you well know Anand, I prefer test cricket any day. That has all the drama: the showcasing of skills, temperament, tenacity, et al. That’s cricket.” </p>.<p>“OK. OK. I totally agree with you on this. One thing though, how did we come to Test cricket from Hormuz?”</p>.<p>“You tell me, Anand.” </p>.<p>My husband had the last word: “Your mind jumps from one thing to another, Mina. This way and that way. Certainly not the straight and narrow path.”</p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>