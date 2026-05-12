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The struggle for Sijimali: Odisha's story of resistance and the ensuing hardships

The struggle for Sijimali: Odisha's story of resistance and the ensuing hardships

The unrest in Odisha’s Sijimali exposes the fault lines between mining-led development and the rights of Adivasi communities over land, forests and consent.
Rajesh Kumar
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 19:52 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 19:52 IST
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