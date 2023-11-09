The Supreme Being and the manifest world 

In Shirdi, there are two words written on top of the samadhi of Shirdi Sai Baba: Shraddha and Saburi. In Marathi, saburi means ‘patience’. This patience is of great importance, even in practice. People become very impatient – ‘I’ve been doing my meditation for so long and nothing is happening’. But you see, your mind is so agitated. Calm it down. Be patient. One works a lifetime to build up a decent bank balance. For everything else we don’t mind slaving for years, but for this search, magical solutions are expected.