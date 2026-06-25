The taste of memory

<p>The remarks by Shashi Tharoor in a viral idli-rasgulla debate struck me as amusing. At first glance, it appears to be a playful contest between two beloved dishes. </p><p>Beneath the playful exchanges lay a familiar truth: food is never just <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/food">food</a>. It is memory, habit, geography, and emotion, all folded into a single bite. The debate brought back childhood memories.</p>.<p>In the late 1980s, my father was on deputation at LBSNAA, Mussoorie. Life there was marked by a sense of community. Families frequently gathered for lunches and dinners bringing together people from different parts of the country. One such afternoon, we were invited by a family from Madras, now Chennai. </p>.Banned food colours continue to find their way into dishes in Bengaluru outlets.<p>As was often the case in those days, the women instinctively drifted towards the kitchen, helping the hostess with serving, arranging dishes, and ensuring that everyone was looked after. The men occupied the drawing room, conversations flowing easily over tea and politics. </p><p>Children floated between rooms, playing and waiting impatiently for lunch. My paternal aunt, our Buaji, was visiting us from the village. She was a woman of few words and preferred the company of children to the formal exchanges of adults.</p>.<p>Lunch was a generous South Indian spread. There were dosas, sambhar, coconut chutney, rice preparations and, large platters of soft white idlis. Buaji had taken four of them. A little later, she appeared beside me, attempting to transfer the idlis onto my plate.</p>.<p>As children, we had been taught simple but firm rules of dining: take only as much as you can eat, return for another helping if necessary, and never waste food. Alarmed at the prospect of inheriting four unwanted idlis, I protested. </p><p>“I took them for rasgullas,” she said, laughing. Her confusion was perfectly logical. Her eyes had recognised a rasgulla long before her tongue encountered an idli. By then, however, she was left with four of them on her plate and an unexpected culinary lesson to carry home.</p>.<p>Years later, a similar confusion ensued between noodles and sewaiyan.</p>.Tea break, unattended fryer, delayed alert: Chain of lapses that may have led to Delhi hotel fire.<p>A cousin visiting from the village was offered a bowl of instant noodles. Unfamiliar with them, he asked what they were. Looking for a quick explanation, they were described as something like sewaiyan, which is typically sweet, fragrant with cardamom and sugar. </p><p>The comparison seemed satisfactory until the bowl arrived. He stared at <br>the savoury noodles with visible bewilderment as the strands didn’t match his expectations in either appearance or flavour.</p>.<p>We rarely encounter unfamiliar food as blank slates. Instead, we instinctively search our mental pantry for comparisons. Perhaps that is why food debates evoke such strong emotions. </p><p>What people defend is often not a recipe but a recollection. Behind every beloved dish lies a landscape of associations—family meals, celebrations, childhood routines, regional histories, and cultural belonging. </p>.<p>Looking back, what remains with me is not the taste of the idli or the noodles. It is the laughter that accompanied both misunderstandings. </p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>