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The taste of memory

The taste of memory

Beneath the playful exchanges lay a familiar truth: food is never just food. It is memory, habit, geography, and emotion, all folded into a single bite.
Priyanka Singh
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 22:25 IST
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FoodOpinionRight in the middle

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