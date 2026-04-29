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The tea that drank up the night

The tea that drank up the night

The break was a heavenly gateway, a welcome pause — but not for long
S Ramakrishnan
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:27 IST
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:27 IST
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OpinionRight in the middletea

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