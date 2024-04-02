The tech giants are eating the chatbot kings

French startups like Mistral (valued at $2 billion) and Hugging Face (valued at $4.5 billion) give away AI models for free. Although Mistral sells access to its most advanced language model through Microsoft, it has tweeted other models as magnet links to torrent sites that typically host pirated content. Meanwhile, Hugging Face (headquartered in New York but whose founders are French) provides links to various free open-source AI models and tools on its website, which it calls “the hub.” The latter company is named after the “hugging face” emoji and makes money by charging its larger enterprise customers for access to computing power and customer support, a spokeswoman tells me, adding that it now has more than 10,000 paying customers.

The basic idea of open-source generative AI is: If you’re a company that wants to integrate a chatbot into your product or internal systems, you don’t have to buy the technology from OpenAI, Microsoft, Google or Anthropic. You can just get it for free from Mistral and Hugging Face. Not only does that lower the barrier to entry for entrepreneurs, it allows them to inspect the inner workings of an AI system so they can assess its strengths and limitations, and even customize it how they see fit. That kind of flexibility ends up sparking more innovation since entrepreneurs aren’t just consuming technology from Microsoft or Google, but tailoring it to their future customers.

Some are skeptical that these efforts will make headway against the giants of Silicon Valley. “I’m pessimistic,” says one executive at a French tech company. “Open will go closed, just like the Internet did.” The Internet indeed began life as an open landscape that over time shifted toward more closed systems. Tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google built platforms that controlled large swaths of online content and kept people locked into their networks. But open-source systems are still fundamental to IT today. Most data centers, for instance, run on Linux or Ubuntu, which are both free, open-source platforms; a recent report by semiconductor services firm Synopsys found that 76 per cent of code scanned in codebases was open-source. That proportion could well be greater in AI.