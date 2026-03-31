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The temple lamp

The temple lamp

The lesson of the tale is that true devotion lies not in grand gestures or visibly pious actions or rituals, but in sincerity, perseverance and showing up, come what may.
Radhika D Shyam
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:41 IST
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:41 IST
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