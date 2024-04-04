The terrorist threat is growing, but not necessarily to the US

By Andreas Kluth

Here’s a nagging worry for officials in the US, Europe and the wider West: Is post-Gaza and post-Moscow also pre-Olympics? I’m talking about the threat of terrorism, of course, and whether recent events will move it from the lower half of our anxiety pile back to the very top, especially in anticipation of soft targets such as the upcoming summer games in Paris.

The anxiety loop runs as follows. The 'sadistic' attack by Hamas against Israel on October 7 was so “successful” from a jihadist’s point of view, it might re-energize other terrorist groups. And the death and suffering in the Gaza Strip caused by the massive Israeli retaliation are now radicalizing a new generation of Muslims, some of whom may enlist in whatever form terrorist jihadism takes.

The recent and deadly assault on a concert hall in Moscow by ISIS-K, a branch of the Islamic State, opened yet another front in the global jihadist threat. Some American top brass believe that the US “remains target No. 1” for this group, which thrived after the botched American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and seeks to form a caliphate across Khorasan, a region spanning the “stans” of central Asia.

Even without these events, of course, the specter of jihadist terrorism was never gone. But if it was Washington’s priority in the years following Al-Qaeda’s attacks on September 11, 2001, it has in recent years lost salience relative to other national-security threats, especially the more traditional menace of hostile states with armies and nukes, such as China, Russia or North Korea. In this year’s Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, terrorism shows up on page 38 out of 40, behind problems such as fentanyl, money laundering, cyber crime and human trafficking.