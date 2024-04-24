The third innings

The first innings, basically a preparation for the second, is spent mostly in academics and grooming. We have to excel in our studies with the objective of getting a good job. We have all heard of the race for JEE, NEET, CAT, etc. To motivate their children to study hard, parents delude them with the prospects of a leisurely life after they bag good jobs. Children are dissuaded from pursuing their hobbies, which are flagged as distractions from their focus on studies.