The toxic corporate cocktail

Anna paid with her life. Health, family and relationships of so many others have suffered. Amongst the horror stories competing in my mind, there was a bright star from a premier institute who joined, with shining eyes and new formal wear. The promise of work on the new technology that was his joy, was a lie. The disillusionment, loss of self-worth and back-breaking late-night drudgery that any drone could do, led to depression and the inevitable job loss. It was his fault of course, he had talent but didn’t “shape up”. A senior manager with family, leaving on a long overdue holiday was pulled off a train, to handle an office crisis. A mother waited for hours outside her boss’ office and returned to find her five-year-old fast asleep with her birthday cake.