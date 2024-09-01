The train whistle and romance in Indian cinema

The sound of a train whistle is unique in Indian cinema, often echoing through some iconic songs and scenes. From the haunting strains of Chalte Chalte in Pakeezah to the rhythmic energy of Chaiyya Chaiyya in Dil Se, the train whistle is more than just a background sound -- it symbolises longing, love, and life’s journey.
Melancholy
The train whistle in Chalte Chalte in Pakeezah (1972) initially seems out of place but is, in fact, deliberate and deeply symbolic. The distant, melancholic sound of the whistle contrasts with Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful voice, enhancing the protagonist Sahibjaan’s yearning for freedom. The whistle also ties to the memory of an anonymous love note received on a train. The train’s whistle represents a world beyond her reach, a world she desires but cannot attain.
The cinematography amplifies this yearning with its nuanced play of light and shadow. Each frame reflects Sahibjaan’s inner turmoil, with the train whistle punctuating the scene. Thus, Chalte Chalte is a reflection on unfulfilled dreams and the inexorable passage of time.
The call of destiny
Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai,from the 1974 film Dost, uses the train whistle in a powerful yet different way. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the song metaphorically represents a train journey as life itself. The whistle symbolises the call of destiny, urging the protagonist to embrace life’s uncertainties and challenges. The visuals, depicting a train moving through various landscapes, serve as a metaphor for life’s ups and downs. The whistle is a persistent reminder that life’s journey is ongoing, with new destinations and challenges ever-present. This combination of evocative lyrics and the train’s haunting sound renders the song a profound reflection on the human experience.
Playfulness
The train whistle is playful and rhythmic in Dhanno Ki Aankhon Mein from Kitab(1977). The song, composed by R D Burman, captures the imagination of an engine driver having dalliances along his route. The whistle punctuates his fantasies, symbolising the excitement of a potential encounter.
The choreography and visual storytelling in this song are equally enchanting. The train represents the boundless possibilities of life’s journey, and the whistle adds a whimsical, joyful touch to the narrative.
Energy
Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998) is one of the most visually iconic train songs in Indian cinema. Shot atop a moving train, the song is a vibrant mix of Sufi music, energetic choreography, and stunning cinematography. Here, the train symbolises the unstoppable force of love and passion.
Composed by A R Rahman, the song uses the train’s motion and the rhythmic beat of the wheels to propel the music. The whistle, though subtle, contributes to the auditory landscape, heightening the sense of movement and urgency. The sweeping shots of the train cutting through rugged terrain capture love’s raw energy and intensity, making it a perfect metaphor for its powerful and often uncontrollable nature.
Silence
In the Telugu film Doctor Chakravarthy (1964), the song Ee Mounam Ee Bidiyam uses the train whistle in a subtle and introspective manner. The whistle starts off the song, a distant echo of unresolved emotions.
The song reflects hesitation and deep contemplation of love and relationships. The cinematography, in my view, does not necessarily match the song and could have benefitted from using silence and subtle train sounds to convey the characters’ emotional states. The whistle is a poignant reminder of unspoken desires and the complexities of human connection.
Why the train?
What makes the train such an enduring symbol of romance in Indian cinema? Perhaps it’s the inherent metaphor of the train journey itself, mirroring the course of life, with its many destinations, fleeting encounters, and the ever-present hope of new beginnings. The train, always in motion, reflects the transient nature of life and love, where moments of joy and sorrow are but stops along the way.
Whether distant and melancholic or sharp and insistent, the whistle reminds us of fleeting moments and the dreams that lie ahead. It evokes nostalgia, longing, and the bittersweet nature of love, making it the perfect companion to the melodies of Indian cinema.
In the end, the train whistle is not just a sound but a powerful symbol in the tapestry of Indian film music, echoing through our most cherished cinematic memories and reminding us of the literal and metaphorical journeys that define our lives.