The Trump comet and four more 2024 predictions

By Adrian Wooldridge

The end of win-win. In recent years, businesses have been shaped by the beguiling mantra of “win-win.” When confronted with any difficult choice— sustainability or efficiency? excellence or equity? stakeholders or shareholders?— their chieftains have kidded themselves into thinking that you can have both.

Sustainability leads to efficiency in the long term; equity is the best way of securing excellence; pleasing all the stakeholders leads to higher share prices.

This will be the year that finally brings an end to the idea that you can have your cake and eat it. Companies will have to make tough decisions that they’ve been putting off as long as possible. Consumers will no longer wear the idea that, say, the green transition is cost free.

Win-win was an affordable luxury in an era of free money and rampant virtue signaling. But higher interest rates will make both companies and consumers more cost conscious.

And virtue signaling is far from cost free, as several chief executive officers have discovered. Companies will tell their young recruits to put their noses to the grindstone rather than working from home. The yoga classes and pizza parties will be canceled. The Business Roundtable will soft pedal the talk of stakeholder capitalism.