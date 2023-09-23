The TV and its many remotes!

It is now the next afternoon. Your relative is again out. The cricket match is still on. The only difference is that you now have two remotes in your hand. She did explain some HDMI-1-2-3, but it was as clear as cow dung! A few clicks of the first remote and some of the others—you try it all. In your hands, the TV does one job consistently: it stays grey with the same waterfall soundtrack. An existential question comes up: why does a TV even need two remotes in the first place? To rub salt into the wounds, a probing question comes your way: "I thought you studied computers!"