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The two-thirds threshold as a political tool

The two-thirds threshold as a political tool

Weaponising the amendment rule under Article 368 to stage the bill’s failure defeats the constitutional spirit
V Venkatesan
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:55 IST
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:55 IST
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