The Udupi girls and other dangerous Muslim women

The ongoing exclusion of the eight Muslim girls in Udupi from their classroom for wearing hijab reminds me of my research eight years back. In January of 2013, while doing fieldwork in Assam's Nagaon district, I met a school teacher at a government school with a significant number of Muslim students. During lunchtime, I watched the school's courtyard fill up with vibrant young women wrapped in colourful cardigans and shawls queuing up to buy chanachur on the gate of their school.

Talking to me over sips of hot sugary tea, the school teacher told me: "I have found Miyah (Muslims of Bengal origin) girls to be somewhat different from the rest of the girls, I mean from 'our' Assamese girls." According to her, the most visible difference is that they cover their head. "This can be seen as a kind of difference. It appears as if they have to show their religious identity publicly also. Hindu girls, too, are religious, but they do not publicly show it," she said.

The teacher added that covering the head also violated the school uniform. "Attire like that is not a part of 'our' culture. Personally, I don't have a problem with what the girls wear or not, but other students, parents, and teachers may take offence to that," she maintained.

Various versions of this basic 'us' (Assamese and Hindu) vs 'them' (Bengali and Muslim) imagery came up throughout my fieldwork in the schools. But all those versions shared this common critical gaze towards veiling as a Muslim cultural practice. One of the teachers in another government school amusingly reported how some of the Muslim girls in his ninth-grade distracted their classmates when they put their dupattas (scarves) on their heads on hearing the afternoon azaan (call for prayers) from the nearby mosques.

In all the cases where Muslim girls' clothing practices were problematised, teachers failed to offer an educational or academic explanation for their problem. Instead, there was just one key concern the public display of Muslimness/Muslim identity that was seen to be disruptive of the perceived secular public space of the school.

In other words, it challenges the banal Hindu majoritarian nationalism inscribed in India's schools through the imageries of Bharat Mata (Mother India) and the need to protect her from outsiders, including outsiders within such as Muslims. It must be noted that this deep-rooted Islamophobia towards Muslim women is not unique to schooling contexts or to India. Even in my diasporic friend circles, many 'liberal' Hindus in the UK casually refer to burqa-clad Muslim women as 'chhatri' (umbrella).

Viewed in this way, the ongoing exclusion of the eight Muslim girls in Udupi from their classroom on account of their hijab is about portraying Muslims as a community fracturing a universal identity - whether Kannadiga or Assamese. These girls have been denied entry into the classroom since the beginning of the year when face to face learning resumed for the first time this year. As reported in the media, the girls had been attending lectures online until that point.

It is interesting to note that preservation of school uniform masquerading as a 'uniform identity' is given greater priority over the girls' educational needs leading to the violation of their religious and educational rights. There are many inclusive uniform examples that the college authorities in Udupi could learn from to enable the girls to access their educational and religious rights. This includes hijabi female Muslim officers and turbans for Sikh officers in the UK, New Zeeland, etc.

However, the Udupi impasse is not merely about preserving a 'uniform' identity. It is also about preserving Hindu supremacist imagination held together by the figure of the 'Muslim woman' as a victim of her menfolk or a victim of her religion. This trope has been a staple of the Hindu-majoritarian imagination and its rationale for Muslim inferiority. Scholars of nationalism call this femonationalist rhetoric wherein a majority community frame women from a minority group as solely the victims of their community's internal patriarchal structures and in need of saving by the majority community.

This trope has also enabled saffron demographic assertions around Muslim women's mythical fertility, researched by Roger and Patricia Jaffrey in the early 2000s. However, this imagination does not know how to deal with Muslim girls in education or those fighting for an education. In the same way, it didn't know how to deal with the vocal, visible, articulate young Muslim women like Safoora Zargar protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. If the trope of the victimised Muslim women does not hold, then the entire edifice of Hindu supremacy falls, which makes visible and vocal Muslim women and girls so dangerous. As we saw with the recent Bulli Bai controversy, Muslim identifying women with a semblance of public profile and a voice were targeted for intimidation by an online army of Hindutva's foot soldiers.

In short, the message to Muslim women is loud and clear - you are not included in educational spaces. Despite that, if you somehow become a visible, vocal person speaking truth to power, we will intimidate you using Bullibai and Sulli deals app.

(Dr. Saba Hussain is an Assistant Professor of Education Studies at the University of Birmingham, UK and author of "Contemporary Muslim Girlhoods in India: A Study of Social Justice, Identity and Agency in Assam")

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.