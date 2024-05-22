The ultimate aim of yoga

The calm, quiet, and tranquil mind, called Samadhi in the yogic terminology, is almost akin to nuclear energy inside you, though in a peaceful way, and can be used for various purposes – not so much for yourself but for others. Most importantly, it can be utilised for peace. The mind becomes one-pointed, much more intuitive, gains the capacity to think without distractions, and also performs worldly activities in a comparatively flawless manner.