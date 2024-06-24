The UN is betraying Afghan women

By Ruth Pollard

It is the ultimate act of bad faith. The United Nations (UN) has decided to exclude women from its upcoming global conference on Afghanistan. Why? The Taliban, it seems, insisted on it.

The Islamic fundamentalist group wasn’t invited to the first meeting in May 2023, and refused to attend the next one in February because the UN wouldn’t accept the list of preconditions for its participation.

“These conditions first of all denied us the right to talk to other representatives of the Afghan society and demanded a treatment that would, I would say, to a large extent be similar to recognition” of the Taliban as the governing authority, Secretary-General António Guterres said at the time. So, what has changed?

It’s unclear what led the UN to agree to the Taliban’s demands for the talks in Doha that begin on June 30, though the global body insists “this sort of engagement is not legitimisation or normalisation”.

I’d call it something else. An egregious breach of trust — one that places security and counterterrorism concerns above the rights of women, girls and minorities.

As important as the Taliban’s presence at the meeting is — the US and its allies see the Taliban’s battle against the Islamic State-Khorasan group as vital to controlling the threat of terrorism emanating from Central Asia — there were other options beyond surrendering human rights to extremists.

In November, the UN laid out a road map for engagement with the Taliban that required improvements in women’s rights before the UN would consider officially recognizing it as the country’s governing entity.