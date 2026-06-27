The unbelievable futurists

<p class="bodytext">It was one of those evenings when we senior citizens would sit on the park bench discussing anything under the sun. That day, the discussion veered to astrologers, palmists and futurists. Each one had a story to tell about their experience. To some, the predictions were eerily correct and to others they were vague or totally wrong. When it came to my turn I told them my experience.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If you ask me if I believed in predictions, my answer would be a firm no. Most of them can tell fairly accurately one’s nature or past events. But my one experience, however, surprised me by its accuracy. As a young student living in a hostel, someone said that there is a person in Bengaluru East who will answer three questions for just one rupee. He never looked at your questions. You wrote them, sealed them, and kept the paper with you. As students we had only two questions. Will we pass the exam and will we get jobs ? We could not understand how he knew our questions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Many years passed and I became a prospective groom. In those days girls would be brought home or the boys would go to their houses for the ‘interview’. This was a difficult period for both the boys and girls to decide whom to choose as their life partner.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Suddenly, I thought of this person in Bengaluru East. I wrote my questions on a piece of paper, put it in an envelope, sealed it, put it in my pocket and went to meet him hoping he was still around. He was there, older, sitting on the floor with a number of gods’ pictures adorning the wall behind him. An oil lamp was burning and the room was filled with the fragrance of <span class="italic">agarbathis</span>. I sat on the floor far away and kept the envelope on the floor in front of me. He closed his eyes and seemed to pray. After some time he opened his eyes and answered each question. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“You will get a proposal in February and you will get married in August. She will be from a place Southeast of Bengaluru and her name begins with ‘S’. You will get married in August. She is Jupiter born and will be a good wife for you.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">I did not tell anyone about my visit. Right enough, in the month of February we got a letter from a person in Mysuru saying that he would be coming over with his daughter named ‘Shalla’. When they came over, I had only one question to ask her: Was she Jupiter born. Yes, she was. We didn’t get married in August but seven months later in March. We celebrated our fiftieth wedding anniversary a few years back.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even now, if you ask me if I believed in futurists, my answer is still no. As they say, one swallow does not make a summer.</p>