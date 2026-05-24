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The uncanny power of single words

The uncanny power of single words

A totally unexpected word is now thriving due to a divergence in meaning. Cockroaches are a pest to some, a symbol of resistance to others.
S R Ramakrishna
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 18:59 IST
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S R Ramakrishna often sees high art in kitsch and vice versa.

S R Ramakrishna often sees high art in kitsch and vice versa.

Credit: DH Illustration

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