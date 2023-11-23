The underbelly of banking

Much has been written about the success of India’s digital payments system. This cannot be denied. It is amongst the best in the world. But who is using this in India? And who is paying for it? This has now become the mode of payment for many small vendors, and a billion Indians are using UPI to transact Rs 170 lakh crore monthly. But behind this is a huge IT infrastructure that needs to be maintained and for which somebody has to pay. Banks are currently managing costs by monetising big data for cross-selling products (one UPI player grew its loan book by 150% on the back of data from its UPI transactions in 2022), supported by subsidies from the government. But they are sounding alarm bells over the costs. Sooner or later, customers will have to pay for that. But as we have seen, when banks get customers to pay, it’s not just to cover costs, but to profit, too. If banks were to charge 0.1% of the value of UPI transactions as commission, at current levels, they would shave off Rs 2.4 lakh crore annually from the likes of vegetable vendors, street vendors and tiny traders, who account for the bulk of UPI transactions.