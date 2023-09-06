The unseen hand in drawing paper

As the examination began, I saw the question was on a lap-riveted joint and immediately got to work. I was well prepared, but my overconfidence got the better of me. As I glanced around at my classmates' papers, I saw their lap joint drawings sprawled across the sheet, while mine remained confined to a mere hand's breadth. I had erred in calculating the square root of the diameter. The scientific calculator beside me had remained untouched, a casualty of my overconfidence. In a matter of seconds, I grasped the magnitude of my oversight and the potential consequences. But nothing could be done.