The urbanisation challenge

Cities have an essential role to play by setting clear de-carbonisation goals, promoting energy efficiency, and shifting more urban energy consumption in transportation and buildings towards electricity. Cities cannot do it alone, so these efforts should be adequately supported by utilities and regulators. A timeline should be provided to work towards climate change goals and make cities smarter. Infrastructure and urban areas are still being built out in many parts of India, which gives policymakers a chance to ensure that what goes up is more resilient and can withstand climate risks, and progress can be easily monitored. Climate change goals should be socially inclusive to integrate slums and low-income communities, who can benefit from improved public transport and who may be at higher risk from climate-related damage.