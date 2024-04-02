The US can’t let China dominate the small-drone market

Chinese companies dominate this market. Da-Jiang Innovations, or DJI, has a commanding lead, followed by Autel Robotics, another drone maker championed by the Chinese government. These drones are mostly quadcopters, which have four or more electric motors and carry cameras, thermal sensors, ground penetrating radar and other gadgets. Insurance companies have found them valuable to assess damage. Railroads fly them around bridges for safety inspections. Construction companies can take quick inventory from the air. Film companies love them because they are cheaper and easier to use than helicopters.

They also have a military use, as Russia’s war on Ukraine has demonstrated. Platoons usually have a member who packs a drone to launch and reconnoiter enemy positions. Resourceful soldiers even strap on a grenade to first-person view drones, which are popular with drone-racing enthusiasts, and use them as weapons. Dramatic photos of these drones detonating on transport trucks and even tanks have spread on the internet.

The Pentagon and Congress are now sufficiently alarmed at how far behind the US trails on manufacturing commercial drones that the American Security Drone Act, which bans federal agencies and contractors from using Chinese drones, was signed into law in December. The Defense Department also introduced a procurement program called Replicator, which is designed to spur homegrown production of drones. These steps should help tilt the playing field back to level.

The Chinese takeover of the commercial drone industry wasn’t an accident, according to industry trade group Association of Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, or AUVSI. With the help of government subsidies, Chinese drones have flooded the global market.

“The results of Chinese drone dumping have been devastating to the US drone manufacturing industry,” the trade group said in a January study. Chinese drones command about 90% of the US consumer market and 70% of the industrial one.

US drone makers were decimated early by the onslaught of cheaper, and frankly, more capable DJI and later Autel drones. The DJI Phantom 4, which came equipped with a great camera and object-avoidance technology, profoundly changed the industry when it was introduced in 2016.