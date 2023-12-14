The vanishing cream

While others were asleep, I waited for the milkman to deliver the milk bottles and leave. Then I would enact the drama of stealing the coveted cream. I would remove the cap with infinite care and replace it with factory perfection, of course, after transferring the cream floating like an iceberg in the neck of the bottle to my watering mouth with my index finger. The taste of the ice-cold cream lingers in my mouth, even after sixty long years. I took the precaution of doing this only two or three times a week, and I also made it a point to pilfer the cream only from one of the three bottles supplied to us. Even then, I could not hoodwink my mother, who could not accept the absence of cream now and then from one of the milk bottles. She took the poor innocent milkman to task, who pleaded not guilty and dropped a clue to the recurrent disappearance of cream from one

of the bottles.