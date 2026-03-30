Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

The vanishing depth of humour

Somewhere along the way, we have mistaken making fun of others for having a sense of humour.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 20:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 20:24 IST
OpinionRight in the middleMalayalamhumourComedyR K Laxman

Follow us on :

Follow Us