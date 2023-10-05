The Victorian imprint continues in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

In its application on the ground, courts in India perpetuated this problematic conception and continued to deny women sexual autonomy. The Supreme Court, in Alamgir v. State of Bihar (1959), held that since the object of the Section is to protect the rights of the husband, the willingness or consent of the wife to have illicit sexual intercourse would be no defence. Similarly, in Arun Shrawan Patil v. State of Maharashtra (2021), the Maharashtra High Court underlined that the idea is to prevent the deprivation of the husband of his proper custody and control of the wife and, therefore, the consent of the wife for this deprivation of custody was immaterial to establish the offence of enticement.