The voice of a continent

In his essay, The African Writer and the English Language, Achebe recounts a myth widely held by his people -- the Igbo -- in Nigeria: Men once resolved to ask Chuku, the supreme god, for a wish: that the dead be brought back to life. They chose a dog to be their messenger. But the dog was late, and a frog who had been eavesdropping reached Chuku first. To punish man, the frog changed the plea and told Chuku that after men die, they did not want to return to the world. Chuku granted the wish. When the dog arrived with the true wish, Chuku refused to change his mind. Men can thus be reborn, but only in a different form.