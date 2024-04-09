The wealth of sanskar and shistachar

Recently, one of our relatives requested our presence at her residence. Her son was all set to settle down in matrimony, and she wanted us to meet the soon-to-be bride before sealing new bonds. As we stepped in, we saw the younger sibling of the bride-to-be, who seemed busy, intently working on her sleek laptop. I was a little surprised that the girl did not even look up to greet us, leave alone stand up as a sign of respect, which is customary in most Indian households. More appalling to me was that even her parents did not seem to mind their ward’s behaviour. I mulled within myself; maybe all these could have some intricate nexus with one’s own intrinsic sanskar and shistachar. While sanskar has multiple context-driven connotations, one of which is culture and manners, shistachar exclusively implies etiquette.