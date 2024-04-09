The wealth of sanskar and shistachar

As I gingerly entered the shop, I was greeted by a store manager, who graciously began guiding me around the gorgeous showroom. He said he was Naren, a native of Nepal. Naren’s cheerful countenance and cordial/courteous behaviour, coupled with charming etiquette, were uplifting. Call it an induction effect; even his colleague, Arshiya, displayed the same delightful manners. And the youngsters seemed extremely genuine and emphatically not trained. As I moved around, marvelling at the artefacts, Naren cautioned me: “Ma’am, watch out for the water spillage; it is wet there and woefully slippery; the protruding part of this piece may pierce. Avoid it…” I was truly moved by the genuine care and concern, especially from a young man hailing from a modest milieu. When I complimented Naren for his impressive qualities, he instantly said that though some could be inborn, some he has imbibed from his incredibly amazing master, Riyaz Arif, the proprietor.