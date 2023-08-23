The wicked cricket

“I don’t care what you do. I cannot sleep with crickets chirping around me. It is like sleeping in a jungle. You have to drive them out.” I conducted a week-long search crawling under the kitchen platform, peering into cracks and crevices with the help of a torch. The problem is that these wily creatures are expert ventriloquists. If they are in one place, their chirping will appear to come from an entirely different location. Last year I did it, but this year I am older and my limbs are stiffer. This cricket season, I will most likely lose the match.