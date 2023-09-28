The wisdom, eternity and you 

Wisdom alone is eternal, and so are you. But all that which you know as ‘you’, keeps changing; you cannot say for sure who you are. Though you keep participating your whole life in various activities and you don’t disown all those activities as being part of you yet, you feel that you surely are not limited to being just those. There is a voice from deep within that quietly but firmly keeps repeating that you are definitely more than all that you know about your continuously changing self. Yet, that real you is unknown to you.