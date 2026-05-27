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The wisdom of getting along with others

The wisdom of getting along with others

No human being is the shadow of another human being. No individual is a replica of the other. Each one of us is on our own.
Chander Gupta
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 20:15 IST
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