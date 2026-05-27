The wisdom of getting along with others

<p>Every human being is born as and is a separate, independent, and unique entity. Individuality is the only divine division of the human race. Notwithstanding various groups that individuals are part of – cohorts such as family, caste, religion, race, nationality, etc. – the individuality of a person is the primary identity. No two individuals are ever identical in all aspects.</p>.<p>Look at the odds. An individual has to deal with the rest of the world. That is an enormous challenge for any individual. Practically, you do not have to deal with the rest of the population on planet Earth. The people you generally deal with are family members, friends, relatives, colleagues, neighbours, and other acquaintances. Additionally, there are transactional interactions with employees of government and commercial establishments etc.</p>.<p>We come across people who are richer than us, stronger than us, more powerful than us. We should carry ourselves with dignity and consistency while dealing with people across the spectrum.</p>.Loneliness is not the enemy.<p>Proper communication is the key to success in navigating the complex world of varied emotions that people you come across show. Listening with empathy lets you discern the deeper emotions and sentiments, which is crucial for maintaining good relationships. The quality of relationships defines the quality of life. </p>.<p>An individual does, on many occasions, have quarrels and animosity with other members of the family, of the religion, of the nationality and so on. It is not that the people of the same nationality or religion are always one and united. Rather, in our daily lives we are more at odds with persons belonging to our groups, be it at home or at the office or in the neighbourhood. The standoff is usually with persons who we happen to be in touch with. </p>.<p>No human being is the shadow of another human being. No individual is a replica of the other. Each one of us is on our own. The reality that an individual must contend with and deal with the rest of the world for survival is, on the one hand, testimony to the innate strength of a human being but, on the other, also the main cause of stress and strife. The wisdom lies in avoiding dispute and acrimony while dealing with the rest of the world. Cultivate harmony and camaraderie to make the best of the rest of the world. </p>