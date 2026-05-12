The words we speak become the world we live in

<p>As a 15-year-old girl way back in the late 1980s, I was a nervous wreck waiting for my Class 10 results. Anticipating the worst, I would often tell my grandmother, ‘I am bound to fail at least in one subject.’ She would admonish by saying, ‘There are asthu devathas all around us, and they keep saying tatasthu (so be it) to our spoken word, especially during twilight hours, so always speak positively.’</p>.<p>Though I was unable to comprehend the deep meaning behind her words, I would obey and hope for the best. As the years passed by, my interactions with my grandmother and her siblings became practical lessons in developing positive thoughts and speaking gentle words. They grew up in a modest home located in East Anjaneya Temple street in South Bengaluru. True to the Lord’s name, all the siblings embodied amazing mental strength and humility. They may have inherited these traits from their mother, who was known for her stoic nature and grit.</p>.<p>As they grew up, the siblings’ kindness and loving nature charmed neighbours, friends and relatives alike. In many ways, they collectively personified this verse: Om Sarveshaam Svastir Bhavatu, Sarveshaam Shaantir Bhavatu, Sarveshaam Purnam Bhavatu, Sarveshaam Mangalam Bhavatu (May there be well-being in all, peace in all, fulfilment in all, and auspiciousness in all). The energy of this shanti mantra could be felt in every family gathering or function, carried by my grandmother’s joie‑de‑vivre, her sisters’ soulful rendition of hymns, and their eldest brother’s mellifluous flute. The ambience would reverberate with their good vibes and soothing words.</p>.<p>As I reflect upon their memories now, I often wonder, ‘Have I inherited any of their good traits? Am I honouring the values my ancestors lived by?’. Though I cannot give a definitive answer to this, I must confess that I did have a habit of losing my temper and letting out a string of not‑so‑gentle words.</p>.<p>Thankfully, I have learnt to keep my temper in check these days as I suspect the asthu devathas can hear my negative train of thoughts and I quickly reframe it differently. </p>.<p>Today, when I read or hear about positive affirmations and manifestations, I am reminded of the asthu devatha logic my grandmother introduced me to. I can’t help but wonder if, beneath different words, aren’t we pointing to the very same truth?</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>