Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

The words we speak become the world we live in

I have learnt to keep my temper in check these days as I suspect the asthu devathas can hear my negative train of thoughts and I quickly reframe it differently.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 19:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 19:57 IST
OpinionOasisPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us