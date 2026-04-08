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The world pays for the wealth of a few

The world pays for the wealth of a few

Hidden trillions of the super-rich worsen inequality, exposing the dangers of economic models that reward greed
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:17 IST
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:17 IST
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