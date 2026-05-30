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The worlds we bring home

The worlds we bring home

The eyes outside a face are pretty useless in a way that lines culled from a poem are not. Quotes appeal to us, outside of their donor bodies, in a way that scooped-out eyes don’t.
Sumana Roy
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 19:18 IST
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Sumana Roy is an author and poet. Her books include How I Became a Tree and Provincials

Sumana Roy is an author and poet. Her books include How I Became a Tree and Provincials

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