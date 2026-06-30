Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The moral reckoning in governance failures

The moral reckoning in governance failures

In Ayodhya, a corruption scandal illustrates how institutional collapse consumes faith and public trust alike.
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 20:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us