The moral reckoning in governance failures

<p>The snowballing scandal over allegations of misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple at Ayodhya is the latest shocker in an all-enveloping sense of collapse that has gripped a range of Indian institutions. Our political systems, constitutional bodies, independent watchdogs, and now places of faith and worship appear to swim in the same muddy waters. This casts an air of gloom over the direction of a nation with mounting cases of corruption – from exam paper leaks to land grabs and banking scandals – that are in plain sight of the people.</p>.<p>It is easy to see the scandal at Ayodhya as a new low. This is, after all, the place that stood at the heart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s volatile mix of politics and religion and contributed to the party’s rise on the national scene. In that sense, this is a scandal in the heart of the BJP’s political sanctum sanctorum. It mocks the devotion and reverence of millions of the faithful who have contributed to the construction, maintenance, and upkeep of the Ram temple. That even such a venerable icon of faith is at risk of being plundered by the very people entrusted with its construction and upkeep is a lament that signifies what this new low might look like.</p>.<p>Champat Rai, the all-powerful general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust that manages the temple, has resigned. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up by the Uttar Pradesh government, and eight people have been arrested as investigations continue. This is part of the standard political and administrative response to a standard scandal. Action of this kind is meant to restore faith, but here, the erosion of faith signals something much more significant.</p>.<p>It brings home to the faithful what a breakdown of governance looks like. Hitherto, questions concerning democracy, transparency, due process, integrity, and the like, which are all weak wickets for the establishment, were seen as questions limited to the politics of the day. If politics is murky, those in politics must learn to play the game while they keep their hold and expand their agenda. This simplistic split view of governance – that ‘bad’ governance can be ring-fenced and some ‘good’ can come out of it – collapses in the Ram temple scandal. It illustrates to an audience that has so far refused to ask the hard questions that a governance collapse sinks the nation and everyone with it, believers and non-believers, in one boat. Bad governance thus works like an all-consuming fire that will burn everything down.</p>.<p>In this light, the scandal at Ayodhya is not a new low. It is all too expected as the slippery slope of a journey focused only on the ends without caring for the means. This collapse is a logical culmination of a system of leadership and governance that believes in and lives by the edict that results matter and how they are achieved does not. By allowing this path, we bid goodbye to the one principle that Indian spiritual traditions hold above all others: dharma must lead, and artha can only follow, meaning values are at the heart of the Indian way of living and thriving.</p>.<p>Internalising values</p>.<p>Nothing in the Indian tradition counts as success or achievement when it is attained by the wrong means. It is a powerful Indian spiritual lesson, reiterated in countless discourses and kathas, that all is lost when values are violated in pursuit of a goal, no matter how noble that goal may be. True, there are grey areas and dilemmas, but these must also be approached with an eye on living the values. Anything less is a short-term convenience that will cause long-term problems. The Ram temple controversy tells us that all this knowledge is turned on its head. The plunder is limited not to the material assets, but is a demolition of the civilisational and spiritual traditions by the very people who claim to defend them.</p>.<p>The renowned scholar and teacher of Advaita Vedanta in contemporary times, Swami Dayananda Saraswati (1930-2015), whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi had considered his spiritual guru, spoke of this binding duty towards a life of values. He taught the idea of understanding not just the values but also the value of living by those values, captured in his book The Value of Values. He wrote: “The expression of my life is just the expression of my well-assimilated value structure. Only assimilated values are my personal values... (They) reflect what is valuable to me.” In this teaching, values are to be internalised and become an inseparable part of the person who internalises them. Their practice then comes naturally and is not imposed. Everything else becomes a charade played out in the name of values.</p>.<p>Yet, there is a complex and deep play about values. They appear to be of little use when results can be achieved by violating every value. As the clever and the smart begin to enjoy the game and notch up success after success without a value system, they set up the system for a spectacular collapse. Trust disappears, systemic decay sets in, and every achievement begins to ring hollow.</p>.<p>Indeed, one of the best lessons on values comes to us from Gandhi, who saw no distinction between means and ends: the means are the ends because they are the seeds that will flower tomorrow. A rotten seed cannot grow into a useful tree after all.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a journalist and faculty member at SPJIMR; Syndicate: The Billion Press)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>