There is more to Bengal than the 'khela' that is 'hobe'

I like to think I am a bit of a Hiuen Tsang.

That Chinese pilgrim who we read about in history books in school? And who crossed over to India in the 7th century to study Buddhism, traversed Tashkent to Takshashila to Kanchi in the south, and who stayed in India for 16 years?

Last fortnight, I stayed in West Bengal for 17 days.

The travel was triggered by love for that state, and the fact that one knows so little about it. I mean, beyond Roshogolla, Gurudev Tagore, Satyajit Ray and the Bengal cotton saree, how well do you know your Bengal?

Would you know of ‘matir putuls’ the unmatched clay dolls of Krishnanagar in Nadia district? Or of the mulmul – fine muslin- made in Nabadwip and in east Bardhaman of Bengal? Murshidabad’s silk, Bankura’s terracotta horses, Kantha work from Bolpur near Shantiniketan, Coochbehar’s Bhawaiyya music, the eco-fabric jute along the Hooghly?

An election is as good a time as any to know about the state of a state. And so this solo sojourn was planned around the time when political mud-slinging would peak and the people would speak. What makes Bengal tick? How has a state that led India in dazzling intellect, freedom consciousness, social reforms, literature and education, now let itself lag in industry and employment? What was the price it paid socially and culturally for Partition that can explain today’s huge border issues and religious divide?

A fortnight’s stay is not expected to magically reveal all the answers, but travel can certainly be the beginning of understanding.

And the journey was mystical. Rivers with names last read in the Amar Chitra Katha, like the Icchamati from where you can see Bangladesh while driving from Kolkata to an island on the Sunderbans. This was to Hingalganj, along with a teacher, Satarupa Mazumder, who is building an English-medium school for tribal children. Ahead were women whose lives were devastated by cyclone Amphan last year - and where they said corrupt TMC workers never let relief reach - who are now being trained by an NGO to rear ducks to earn a livelihood. The ‘Shundorbon’ is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger; I did meet a quiet tigress, Archana Mridhha who is ‘mahasabhopati’ – the Panchayat president responsible for welfare programmes in 100 villages in the North 24 Paragonas district.

Change seemed brewing quietly, despite the system.

As I took the evening Bhagirathi Express from the capital city to Buharampore, the Indian Railways coach buzzed with enterprise and entrepreneurship. From every Bengali’s favourite spiced puffed rice Jhaal Muri to ‘badaam’ (peanuts that were neatly packed and stayed crisp for the next 4 days) to fruits to even Bluetooth gadgets – the wares were packed neatly and vanished from the vendors’ baskets.

In politically explosive Murshidabad, I was warned to not get caught in poll violence, but I was on the way to Raghunathganj anyway, where one saw village after village of women, 90% of them Muslims, roll the beedi, the poor man’s cigarette. The contractor pays them Rs 152 for every 1,000 beedis rolled. The men migrate, as the masons of this region are in demand all over India: A pattern unchanged for decades.

If acceptance stood out in Murshidabad, anger was the dominant emotion in the tea plantations of Darjeeling. “Our forefathers worked in these same tea gardens even more than 100 years back, and we are being called Nepalis?” Maniraj, a proud Gorkha leader, said, adding that the BJP wouldn’t get votes in the hills as “kuch nahi kiya” despite being given 3 wins in the past polls.

A further journey, this time by the state bus into the former princely state of Cooch Behar, got pleasant when the Bengali-speaking conductor lapsed into Kannada suddenly. It turned out that Bidyut had worked in Bengaluru as a security guard for 3 years but home had beckoned him.

Back in Kolkata, fiery speeches at street corners, students with purpose, hoardings of Didi-Modi everywhere met the eye. Names that would read Aunindyo, Ananya, Saraswati, but who were actually Onindho, Ononna and Shoroshhoti. Where the curd or dahi was by default mishti doi, sweet curd. Where the mention of ‘aami niramish’ (I am vegetarian) worried hosts who wondered what creature didn’t eat ‘mach’, fish.

But ‘Chaa khaabe?’, will you have tea, always made me feel welcome. Mostly milk-free, it was lal-chai, of deep red, a colour that has almost gone missing in a state that now seems to have to decide between white-blue and saffron.