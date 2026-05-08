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There will never be another David Attenborough

There will never be another David Attenborough

Over his eight decades working in television, the broadcaster and natural historian has accumulated a diverse list of credits.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:48 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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