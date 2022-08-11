Think before you share your troubles

When we are in trouble, we often like to download our concerns to somebody who is willing to lend a patient ear. Usually the exercise in the company of a good friend or a well wisher can give us some respite.

On the other hand, if our outpourings are heard out by someone who does not have our best interests in mind, then might be getting into a quagmire.

A tale from the Panchatantra, speaks of one such situation. There once lived a lot of cranes on a sprawling dwarf tree near a pond. A venomous cobra also lived in the fissure of the tree. Time and again the reptile would help itself to the young ones of the cranes. The helpless avians did not quite know as to how to deal with the matter. A crab who lived nearby noticed some cranes shedding copious tears. When the crustacean enquired after one of the distressed birds, he was apprised of the dismal scenario. Besides, the bird beseeched the crab a potent suggestion to get rid of the snake for good. The crab commiserated and considered the circumstances. Then he asked the crane to strew fish in the path from a neighboring crocodile’s cave to the hollow of the tree in which the snake lived. The crane carried out the idea. As expected, the crocodile followed the fish-trail gobbling each one of them. It eventually arrived at the snake’s residence. It did not think twice before gobbling the cobra. Then he turned around and started swallowing the cranes - the shocked onlookers, who were standing around the tree. The crab who was watching the entire scenario heaved a sigh of relief.

When one scratches the surface it is easy to see that the crab was serving his own purpose of destroying the predators of his kind. In the guise of being sympathetic to the crane, he chalked out a plan to decimate the threat to himself and his kin. The crane in her sorrow could not have quite expected this drastic turn of events. It was only when the crocodile started ingesting the cranes; the harsh truth dawned on them. So the next time you want to share your woes ensure that you can completely trust your agony aunt.